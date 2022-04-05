Superhero fans debate which bad comic book movie is the best
With Morbius now playing, superhero fans are debating which is the winner out of the worst comic book movies of all time. After numerous delays, Sony’s latest Spider-Man spinoff flick is finally in theaters, but tragically — and also kind of inevitably — it’s being mauled by both critics and audiences alike. With the Jared Leto vehicle joining the dregs of what the genre’s got to offer, then, social media is discussing the best of the bottom draw.
Heroic Hollywood got the ball rolling by asking folks to name their favorite “bad” superhero film. The six options they suggested people pick from were Morbius, 2011’s Green Lantern, 2015’s Fantastic Four, 2021’s Venom: Let There be Carnage (another Sony effort), 2016’s Suicide Squad, and 1997’s Batman & Robin.
The replies came thick and fast, causing many of the movies to trend on Twitter. Two of the contenders quickly rose up to the top of the pack, however, with most fans singling out Batman & Robin and Venom 2 as not deserving the same kind of disrespect as the rest of the list.
Hot take: Batman & Robin is actually one of the best superhero flicks.
Maybe Ben Affleck’s Daredevil should be listed here instead of Venom 2?
Suicide Squad also received some love, as some felt David Ayer’s Task Force X outing shouldn’t be slandered either.
Even Green Lantern was defended by some. Hilariously, though, no one is sticking their neck out to stand up for Fant4stic, which — quite rightly — remains universally hated.
Likewise, there’s not much love for Morbius going around this discussion, which may not bode well for its chances of becoming a cult favorite in the vein of some of these movies. Still, public opinion can change on something over time so the Living Vampire may yet find a following. For the moment, catch it in cinemas now.