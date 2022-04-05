Superhero fans debate which bad comic book movie is the best

With Morbius now playing, superhero fans are debating which is the winner out of the worst comic book movies of all time. After numerous delays, Sony’s latest Spider-Man spinoff flick is finally in theaters, but tragically — and also kind of inevitably — it’s being mauled by both critics and audiences alike. With the Jared Leto vehicle joining the dregs of what the genre’s got to offer, then, social media is discussing the best of the bottom draw.

Heroic Hollywood got the ball rolling by asking folks to name their favorite “bad” superhero film. The six options they suggested people pick from were Morbius, 2011’s Green Lantern, 2015’s Fantastic Four, 2021’s Venom: Let There be Carnage (another Sony effort), 2016’s Suicide Squad, and 1997’s Batman & Robin.

What’s your favorite “bad” superhero film? pic.twitter.com/5DE9B5rpOL — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) April 4, 2022

The replies came thick and fast, causing many of the movies to trend on Twitter. Two of the contenders quickly rose up to the top of the pack, however, with most fans singling out Batman & Robin and Venom 2 as not deserving the same kind of disrespect as the rest of the list.

Batman & Robin easily, it is the most fun and watchable one. https://t.co/fkIi8OCi5L — Liam Bones (@Bonesdrawstuff) April 5, 2022

Hot take: Batman & Robin is actually one of the best superhero flicks.

I’ll say it till the day I die NOTHING beats the camp of Batman and Robin https://t.co/Kki82nyQaz — Reece 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@Reece_202) April 5, 2022

and why is batman and robin part if this list https://t.co/MZsTQWLNuo — alfie (@alfie__innes) April 5, 2022

#Venom: let there be #Carnage without question if we are basing off this list https://t.co/CVqoFTaE9h pic.twitter.com/yDnCyb4hDp — Real World of Hailee Steinfield 💜💜 (@worldofHailee) April 5, 2022

We as a society have to stop calling venom 2 a bad movie https://t.co/wikw31LDiU — Jim (@TheOkiestFanBoy) April 5, 2022

Maybe Ben Affleck’s Daredevil should be listed here instead of Venom 2?

Venom Let There Be Carnage is unironically not bad



Daredevil 2003 is actually awful but it's hilarious bad in how it uses unwitting licensed music and how it has some of the dumbest scenes in all of cinema https://t.co/AOeziiiyVL — Wing Wolf (Ask me about commissions) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GirlyWolfPup) April 5, 2022

Suicide Squad also received some love, as some felt David Ayer’s Task Force X outing shouldn’t be slandered either.

The fact that Suicide Squad is listed here pic.twitter.com/s0hxLbRBUU https://t.co/BP8bJzx3wl — morbius’ pr manager (@thankuquinn) April 5, 2022

Even Green Lantern was defended by some. Hilariously, though, no one is sticking their neck out to stand up for Fant4stic, which — quite rightly — remains universally hated.

Green lantern wasn’t that bad. Fantastic 4 on the other hand absolutely deserves the hate and then some https://t.co/iamAwl8Krc — Finn (@ariffinzo) April 5, 2022

The only bad film here is fantastic 4 https://t.co/8LdBeUXAsu — DarkSukehiro (@DarkSukehiro) April 5, 2022

Can’t believe how they absolutely destroyed fantastic 4 https://t.co/zQnY75n1PW — Kaye8a. (@KayethenLFC) April 5, 2022

Likewise, there’s not much love for Morbius going around this discussion, which may not bode well for its chances of becoming a cult favorite in the vein of some of these movies. Still, public opinion can change on something over time so the Living Vampire may yet find a following. For the moment, catch it in cinemas now.