Recently, Black Adam gave overgrown man-children and normal fans around the world something they have always wanted with the return of Superman to the DCU. Henry Cavill is happy to be back, but, for some, his hero is just too perfect for the franchise.

A fan on Reddit recently posted a take that says he will not succeed and is a liability because so many want the character to always do the right thing, be hopeful, and smile. This will not pan out when traditional investment in any creative work comes from watching characters grow and evolve, and, though the post has been voted down to zero as of filing, some do agree with it.

For another, the notion does not make sense considering D.C.’s rivals over at Marvel leaned into their character with a similar background. For Superman, the key is to respect what works while looking to the future and past ideas should be disregarded.

Then, because some things never die when they are enabled by studio executives and nurtured by a director who does not deserve a cult-like following, one user pines for what Zack Snyder did with the character and says his take would have been epic.

Superman’s last solo DCU movie came out in 2013, and a new film with the character does not have a release date at this time. Whether a new creative team can pick up the slack of prior efforts and make what amounts to a deity interesting on screen remains to be seen, though, several have tried and it is possible a new version of the character could end up appearing on Titans on HBO Max, too.