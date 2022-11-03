Forget Henry Cavill, a new Superman could be on his way to the DC multiverse soon enough

It’s a good time to be a Superman fan right now. Following Henry Cavill’s (not so) surprising Black Adam cameo, we can rest assured that the former Witcher star is back in the red and blue full-time. What’s more, Tyler Hoechlin continues to play Clark Kent in Superman & Lois, which will soon be back for its third season, having survived the Great CW Purge of 2022. And it’s just possible that a third portrayal of the Man of Steel could fly onto our screens in the near future.

After its third season was particularly Batman-themed, Titans season four is digging into the Supes side of the DC mythology, with the titular superhero team relocating to Metrpolis and Titus Welliver joining the cast as none other than Lex Luthor. Naturally, this has got folks wondering if the HBO Max hit could be about to introduce its own version of Superman to boot.

Showrunner Greg Walker was asked whether this possibility could come to pass during an interview with Screen Rant. While his comments seem to suggest we shouldn’t expect Kal-El to swoop onto the scene this season, Walker remains confident that this dream crossover could happen one day:

“Well, we would love it, and I think that’s a story, that our show often that deals with [which is] fathers and sons. It feels like it would be a huge get to be able to do, and we could really do a lot with it if we got it. For now, we’re letting the DC Universe settle the way that it’s settling. We have hints of Superman, and there’ll be more; this is not the only one. So stay tuned. But it’s something that we would love, and hopefully, one day, we’ll come to realize on Titans.”

Although it would be epic for Supes stans to have three different incarnations of the Last Son of Krypton zooming about the place all at one time, an unfortunate byproduct of Cavill’s return may be that the hero becomes off-limits to Titans. DC has a pesky policy of not allowing DC TV shows to use characters they’re employing in the films—Arrow fans may remember when it had to quickly kill off its Suicide Squad in the wake of the David Ayer flick coming out back in 2016.

But, hey, anything’s possible, as Cavill’s comeback reminds us. Titans releases new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.