EW Reveals First Look At Superman: Man Of Tomorrow Movie

Following Justice League Dark: Apokolips War coming out in a few days’ time, the next DC animated movie – that’ll keep us entertained while we wait for live-action superhero flicks to start rolling out again – will try something a little bit different. Superman: Man of Tomorrow will break away from both established continuity and the typical house art style to tell a unique, original story about the Man of Steel’s early years. And you can now get your first look at the film below, thanks to Entertainment Weekly’s exclusive reveal.

Man of Tomorrow follows a young Clark Kent as he gets to grips with both being the hero of Metropolis and adjusting to his new job as an intern at The Daily Planet. The movie features a fresh cast, too, full of Hollywood A-listers. Emmy Award-winning actor Darren Criss stars as Kal-El, with fellow American Horror Story alum Zachary Quinto playing his nemesis Lex Luthor. Alexandra Daddario, meanwhile, – who folks have wanted to join the DC universe for a while – voices Lois Lane.

First Look At Superman: Man of Tomorrow Animated Movie Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The film will also showcase two fan favorite foes who don’t always get the recognition they deserve. First up, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Brett Dalton will play the Main Man himself, Lobo. Meanwhile, Ryan Hurst – AKA Beta on The Walking Dead – is Rudy Jones/Parasite. Elsewhere, Ike Amadi (Mass Effect 3) is Martian Manhunter, Neil Flynn (Scrubs) is Jonathan Kent and Bellamy Young (Scandal) is Martha Kent.

Directed by Voltron: Legendary Defender‘s Chris Palmer, written by Tim Sheridan (The Death of Superman) and with DCAU veteran Butch Lukic as supervising producer, Superman: Man of Tomorrow is due to arrive on digital video, 4K Ultra combo pack and Blu-ray combo pack sometime this summer. In the meantime, don’t miss Justice League: Apokolips War when it drops on digital May 5th and Blu-Ray from May 12th.