Superman Star Tyler Hoechlin Weighs In On Playing A Marvel Character

Tyler Hoechlin shot to fame when he joined the cast of Teen Wolf. But the role that bolstered his comic book cred was when he played Superman on The CW’s Supergirl. As an optimistic take on the Man of Steel on the hit series, fans welcomed Hoechlin’s interpretation with open arms, especially with the recent deluge of gritty, dark versions of the character in films and other media.

Last weekend, the actor appeared on a panel at FAN EXPO Canada, where he was asked if there was any other character from the comics that he’d like to portray after having already played the most famous superhero of all time. Hoechlin admitted that he’d be open to another comic book role, but couldn’t think of any off the top of his head.

“I couldn’t think of one off the top of my head. I’m falling to finding one necessarily that hasn’t been done by Marvel yet, I’m sure there’s plenty. Just as when I went through the DC archives, I went, ‘Oh my goodness, you guys have so many things that I still haven’t even heard of before,’ which is amazing.”

Hoechlin then went on to explain why he’d want to continue to be a part of superhero fare, saying that it’s particularly because of the advancements in the genre that’ve taken place recently:

“I think this genre is evolving into such a great place, the stories that are being told, the way that they are making them so much more empathetic and relatable to real life, has just been a really great transition,”

Since the Supergirl star has already proven that he has the face and body to pull off the primary archetype of the superhero mold, it should be easy to find him another role in the genre to sink his teeth into. It remains to be seen though whether Hoechlin’s next comic book movie gig will belong to the MCU or the DCEU. Tell us, though, if you had your choice, who would you like to see him play? Sound off in the usual place down below.