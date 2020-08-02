A Surprising Action Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix Today

Netflix‘s Top 10 charts – be it the Top 10 most-watched movies, TV shows or both combined – are an interesting feature for the platform, with the lists often revealing some surprising titles that are drawing in tons of viewers for seemingly no reason. While it’s easy to understand why stuff like Extraction, The Old Guard and The Umbrella Academy season 2, among many others, have all made strong showings on the charts, it’s the more obscure films and TV series that really get people talking.

Yes, almost on a daily basis it seems that at least one completely random or totally forgotten title will pop up on one of the Top 10 charts and all of the sudden find itself with a huge surge in popularity. And it’s now happened again today with action film Rogue Warfare: The Hunt currently sitting pretty as Netflix’s fourth most-watched movie. But how is this little-known flick getting so many viewers almost out of nowhere?

Well, here’s what we know. The Hunt is a sequel to 2019’s Rogue Warfare and follows an elite team of soldiers whose leader is captured by terrorists and it’s up to them “to find and rescue him before it’s too late.” The plot sounds as generic as can be and with an IMDb rating of 3.0/10, you’d be foolish to expect much from it. Interestingly enough, though, it’s actually part of a trilogy, with Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation also existing for those who wish to check it out. At the moment, however, it doesn’t seem to be on Netflix.

As for The Hunt and why it’s so popular, well, it did just arrive on Netflix yesterday and folks might be eager for new content. But then again, August 1st brought with it a whole bunch of new titles and it’s odd that this one, in particular, is standing out and already cracking the Top 10 list.

Perhaps the original has developed a cult following who are eager for a sequel? Or maybe people just want to turn their brains off and watch a loud, dumb action flick? With stars like Stephen Lang and Will Yun Lee on board, it’s at least got a decent cast. And who knows? It may be better than that IMDb rating would have you believe.

In any case, if you’re looking for something to flip on tonight on Netflix, you may want to give this one a try. If for no other reason than to see what all the fuss is about.