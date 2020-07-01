Netflix Just Added Even More New Titles Today To Kick Off July

It was only a few hours ago that we told you about Netflix‘s July 1st content drop, which contained over 50 new movies and TV shows for viewers to dig into. But it seems the streaming giant still had more up its sleeve for us.

What’s On Netflix has shared an updated list of everything that hit the platform today and as you can see down below, it includes quite a few titles that weren’t on the original list. For instance, we’ve got Will Ferrell’s classic comedy Elf, forgotten Robert De Niro movie Heist, Denzel Washington’s hugely underrated The Taking of Pelham 123 and several more.

In total, there were over 70 new pieces of content added today and below, you can see the complete list. Ready to dive in?

61 New Movies Added Today

#AnneFrank – Parallel Stories (2019)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Thousand Words (2012)

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Airplane! (1980)

Ali (2001)

Ali Baba ve 7 Cüceler (2015)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

David Foster: Off the Record (2019)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Delta Farce (2007)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Double Platinum (1999)

Elf (2003)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Frida (2002)

Heist (2015)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Knockaround Guys (2001)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Mean Streets (1973)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Patriots Day (2016)

Pek Yak?nda (2014)

Poltergeist (1982)

Quest for Camelot (1998)

Red Riding Hood (2011)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Shaft (1971)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Spaceballs (1987)

Splice (2009)

Stand and Deliver (1988)

Stardust (2007)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Swordfish (2001)

The Art of War (2000)

The Clique (2008)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The F**k-It List (2019)

The Firm (1993)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Silence of Others (2018)

The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)

The Town (2010)

The Witches (1990)

This Christmas (2007)

Total Recall (1990)

Under the Riccione Sun (2020) Netflix Original

Winchester (2018)

12 New TV Series Added Today

21 Again (Season 1)

A Touch of Green (Season 1)

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 2) Netflix Original

Cleo & Cuquin (2 Seasons)

Deadwind (Season 2) Netflix Original

Kingdom (Season 1)

RIDE ON TIME (Season 1)

Say I Do (Season 1) Netflix Original

Single Wives (Season 1)

Trotro (Season 1)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 1) Netflix Original

And there you have it. A whopping 73 new titles to enjoy. And boy is there a lot of variety there, with movies and TV shows from all different genres and backgrounds, ensuring that you’ll be kept more than busy for the next few weeks.

Not to mention that the rest of July will be packed with big new arrivals as well, from original TV series like Cursed and The Umbrella Academy season 2 to the streamer’s big new original blockbuster, The Old Guard. Suffice it to say, July is going to be a pretty exciting month for Netflix subscribers and with today’s massive content drop, things are already off to a great start.

But tell us, what will you be digging into over the next few days? As always, you can let us know by dropping a comment in the usual place below and be sure to stay tuned for more updates on what’s coming down the pipeline.