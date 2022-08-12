Surprisingly, ‘Star Wars’ fans don’t want to see Darth Vader get his own show

After the success of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars franchise has begun to expand the stories of their well-known characters through various Disney Plus shows. From the bounty hunter Boba Fett to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seems like everyone we knew growing up is likely to come back through either a one-off cameo or their own solo show. It seems like not everyone is keen on having old fan favorites return on screen, however, especially for the franchise’s original big bad himself, Darth Vader.

On r/StarWars, Reddit user u/headwig123 has expressed their disinterest in seeing a solo Darth Vader show come to fruition and wondered if anyone else felt the same. Vader was introduced in the main Star Wars trilogy, and his backstory and life as Anakin Skywalker was depicted in the prequels and The Clone Wars. He later re-appeared once more in Obi-Wan Kenobi. That’s so many appearances for just one bad guy!

And OP’s not alone. Apparently, not everyone is keen on having Vader’s story extended. Not only through the Disney Plus series but also in the comics. They rather have characters be mysterious than have everything exposed and out in the open.

Others believed that Vader has already been used way too much in the entire Star Wars franchise and having him appear once more in his own Disney Plus show isn’t a good idea. Especially since we know all about his life before he became the dark lord of the galaxy. His appearances in Obi-Wan Kenobi and the main trilogy are enough.

Fans also said that they’d rather see Star Wars shows about other characters in the franchise, not just the ones we know already. I mean, why do you think The Mandalorian was so successful while people had mixed feelings about The Book of Boba Fett?

Darth Vader is an iconic character in the Star Wars franchise. And as much as Disney is keen to have him appear as many times as they could just to cash in on nostalgia, fans agreed that Vader has appeared way too much. They would rather see stories of unknown characters rather than someone they’ve seen over and over. His appearance in Obi-Wan Kenobi and the main trilogy should be enough to satisfy fans.