SyFy Airing Friday The 13th Marathon On Wednesday The 13th

The next Friday the 13th that comes around on the calendar isn’t until May 2022, but now SyFy is creating a loophole to see more of Jason Voorhees in the appropriately spooky month of October by holding a dedicated marathon of the film franchise on Wednesday, October 13th. After all, Wednesday is the new Friday these days.

The marathon will also feature a sneak peek at SyFy’s upcoming Day of the Dead series. You can watch the promotional trailer for the marathon below:

In case you miss today’s premiere of Don Mancini’s Chucky TV show on SyFy, you’ll also be able to watch that tomorrow, as it will air once again at 11pm near the tail end of the marathon. Check out the entire marathon schedule for October 13th on SyFy below:

7am EST – Freddy vs. Jason

9am – Jason X

11am – Jason Takes Manhattan

1pm – The New Blood

The New Blood 3pm – Jason Lives

5pm – A New Beginning

7pm – Friday the 13th Part 2

9pm – Friday the 13th

11pm – Chucky Episode 1

12am – Friday the 13th

2am – Friday the 13th Part 2

Sadly, we haven’t seen a Friday the 13th film since 2009’s reboot. While the return to Camp Crystal Lake did well at the box office, it had a poor critical reception, with many saying it was technically competent but amounted to no more than a rehash that blended indistinguishably with some of its predecessors.

There’s no official movement on a future installment being planned at the moment, and that may have to do with movie rights being tied up in court. The original screenwriter Victor Miller recently won a copyright termination appeal to reclaim the film’s domestic rights, so if that goes through in his favor, it’s likely that Miller will at least get a slice of the box office pie should a new Friday the 13th get produced in the future.