Friday the 13th Screenwriter Wins Copyright Termination Appeal to Reclaim Domestic Rights

It’s neither Friday nor the 13th, but that’s likely what many horror fans will be thinking about today as news broke concerning the lawsuit currently surrounding the film franchise, the character, and the screenplay.

JUST IN: “Friday the 13th” screenwriter wins copyright termination appeal against producer. Full story to come. Here’s background: https://t.co/ujT1NAqqGo pic.twitter.com/b7eQstMToX — Eriq Gardner (@eriqgardner) September 30, 2021

The news comes today, after years at a stalemate of sorts concerning Jason Voorhees. In 2018, a judge ruled that screenwriter Victor Miller is the owner of the original screenplay for Friday the 13th, at least within the US. The director of the Friday films wants to have that ruling overturned, and that’s a concise and sweet summary of all that’s going on at Camp Crystal Lake.

If you want an in-depth look at the lawsuit and to have many of your questions answered, this website is your go-to. In fact, in the Reddit thread we found yesterday — a couple of fans never even knew that there was a lawsuit; just that it had been a while since they’d seen Voorhees.

Of course, everyone has their own opinions on the character, and some say that it might be time to allow new horror icons to reign. Others are still crossing their fingers for the return of the masked killer. We’re part of the latter group — those icons, we could watch them forever.

While the news today brings us no real movement in the case, it marks a day when a decision was made, which may lead to more after it. Fans are hopeful that there will be a day when a new Friday the 13th film hits theaters, and they can pull out their Camp Crystal Lake t-shirts and head to theaters.

Would you like to see more Jason Voorhees movies? What are your thoughts on the lawsuit? Let us know.