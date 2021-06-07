Syfy Celebrating Pride Month With Chucky Marathon This Wednesday

Ahead of the much-anticipated Chucky TV series that’s coming later this year, Syfy is hosting a Child’s Play marathon this week to celebrate Pride Month. Don Mancini’s iconic franchise has long been praised for its LGBTQ+ elements, and the network is calling attention to that with its all-day Pride of Chucky marathon that’s taking place this Wednesday, June 9th. Horror fans will be able to rewatch six out of seven of the series’ entries – everything apart from the 1988 original, which is owned by MGM instead of Universal.

Mancini had this to say upon reflecting on the Chucky franchise’s queer representation in a featurette to promote the marathon, which you can find below:

“Starting with Bride of Chucky, I started to deliberately inject some LGBTQ elements into the franchise,” he explained. “As a gay guy, it’s something that’s increasingly important to me.”

The marathon will kick off at 8am in the morning with the first sequel, 1990’s Child’s Play 2, after which the movies will continue on in sequence until 2017’s Cult of Chucky concludes 12 hours later at 8pm. After that, the whole thing starts again, beginning with Child’s Play 2 getting a re-airing and ending with 2004’s Seed of Chucky.

Check out the full schedule below:

8am EST – Child’s Play 2

9:58am EST – Child’s Play 3

12pm EST – Bride of Chucky

2:02pm EST – Seed of Chucky

4pm EST – Curse of Chucky

6pm EST – Cult of Chucky

8pm EST – Child’s Play 2

9:58pm EST – Child’s Play 3

12am EST – Bride of Chucky

2:02am EST – Seed of Chucky

This is Syfy’s second Child’s Play marathon of the year, after the network showed the full franchise – including the 1988 flick on that occasion – on April Fools’ Day. It’s possible they’ll squeeze in a third at a later date, too, maybe just ahead of the Chucky show debuting this fall.

Remember, unlike the 2019 reboot, the series will be headed by Mancini and continues the original continuity of the movies, offering both a relaunch of the franchise and a follow-up to Curse. Brad Dourif is, of course, back as the eponymous serial killer, with Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent and Fiona Dourif all returning alongside him as Tiffany, Andy and Nica, respectively. Newcomers to the universe, meanwhile include Devon Sawa, Zackary Arthur and Alyvia Alyn Lind.

Don’t miss the Pride of Chucky marathon on Syfy this Wednesday.