Syfy Hosting Complete Child’s Play Marathon On April 1st

Ahead of the Chucky TV series debuting on the network later this year, Syfy is hosting a Child’s Play marathon on April 1st. Fresh off their Leprechaun marathon on St. Patrick’s Day, horror fans can catch every single entry in the slasher movie series on Syfy on the first day of next month. So that’s all seven films, not including the 2019 reboot which is part of a completely different continuity.

The marathon kicks off at 7:00 a.m. EST on April 1st with 1988’s original Child’s Play, which introduced Brad Dourif’s maniacal killer doll to the world. The two CP sequels follow straight after, before the marathon segues into the four Chucky-titled flicks – starting with 1998’s Bride of Chucky, which saw the debut of Jennifer Tilly’s fan favorite Tiffany, and concluding with 2017’s Cult of Chucky.

7:00 a.m. EST — Child’s Play (1988)

8:58 a.m. EST — Child’s Play 2 (1990)

10:57 a.m. EST — Child’s Play 3 (1991)

1:00 p.m. EST — Bride of Chucky (1998)

3:02 p.m. EST — Seed of Chucky (2004)

5:00 p.m. EST — Curse of Chucky (2013)

7:00 p.m. EST — Cult of Chucky (2017)

9:00 p.m. EST — Child’s Play (1988)

11:00 p.m. EST — Child’s Play 2 (1990)

12:59 a.m. EST — Child’s Play 3 (1991)

3:01 a.m. EST — Bride of Chucky (1998)

If you can’t catch all of these on April 1st, then there’s good news. Syfy’s website specifies that “Curse of Chucky and Bride of Chucky will also re-air the following afternoon (Friday, April 2) at 12:30 p.m. EST and 2:33 p.m. EST, respectively.”

This is the perfect way to prepare for Chucky as the show is set to follow on from the canon of the films. Dourif is returning to voice the eponymous murderer, with Tilly likewise back on board. Not to mention Fiona Dourif, who joined the franchise alongside her real-life father for both Curse and Cult as new heroine Nica. Final Destination‘s Devon Sawa is also joining the cast in a mystery role.

Chucky is set in a seemingly idyllic American town whose dark secrets are revealed when a spate of gruesome murders take place in the area – coincidentally coming soon after a vintage Good Guy turns up at a yard sale. Child’s Play creator Don Mancini is back to helm the series alongside Channel Zero’s Nick Antosca. Filming has just begun this month and it’s due on Syfy this fall.