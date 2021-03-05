Chucky TV Series Announces Its Cast, Includes Devon Sawa

Syfy’s Chucky TV series isn’t far away now, and with filming just about to begin, the cast of the Child’s Play franchise spinoff has been revealed. From the mind of creator Don Mancini and Channel Zero‘s Nick Antosca, Chucky will see Brad Dourif return to voice the murderous doll – something we’ve known since the series’ inception. Thanks to Collider, though, the rest of the cast has now been unveiled.

For starters, Final Destination star Devon Sawa has signed up for a major role in the production, though the specifics of his character are unknown. The show’s four young leads, meanwhile, will be played by Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN15) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless). As well as Child’s Play vet Dourif, Jennifer Tilly has also confirmed she’ll be back as Chucky’s bride, Tiffany.

Chucky will open with a vintage Chucky doll being discovered at a suburban yard sale in a seemingly idyllic all-American town. Soon after, the neighborhood is plunged into chaos as a series of horrifying murders unfold, exposing the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Elsewhere, enemies and allies from Chucky’s past arrive on the scene and threaten to expose the truth behind the killings. Interestingly for fans, the series will also dive into the untold origins of Charles Lee Ray and reveal how an ordinary child became a monster.

The TV show will be the eighth installment in the horror franchise, following 1988’s Child’s Play and its various sequels – the last of which was 2017’s Cult of Chucky. That’s not including 2019’s Child’s Play reboot which took place in a completely different continuity and didn’t involve Mancini. In contrast, Chucky is definitely furthering the saga that began 33 years ago.

A specific release date hasn’t been given as yet, but you can check out the teaser trailer in the player above. Chucky is coming later this year.