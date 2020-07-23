Brad Dourif Officially Signs On To Reprise Chucky In Syfy TV Show

The original Chuckster will finally grace the screens of horror fans around the world for the first time since 2017’s Cult of Chucky, as Brad Dourif is returning to the role of the original killer doll in Syfy and USA Network’s upcoming series known simply as Chucky.

Dourif has voiced the eponymous deadly toy since the franchise’s inception in 1988’s Child’s Play and has appeared in its many subsequent films, with the exception of the 2019 remake of the same name in which Mark Hamill lent his voice to the character. The series’ star will be accompanied by other returning Chucky veterans for the show, too, such as the franchise’s creator Don Mancini as showrunner and its longtime producer David Kirschner. The cast remains unconfirmed at this time except for Dourif, but returning allies and enemies from past films have been promised.

The show will follow Chucky as he’s discovered at a yard sale in a tranquil American suburb, only to throw it into murderous disarray and maybe even expose some of its darkest secrets while he’s at it. Meanwhile, audiences will witness the untold origin of Chucky (not the doll itself, the killer who’s been possessing it this whole time. Horror cinema is weird and awesome). We’ve been told to expect quite a ride from this trip to Chucky’s past, as we’ll purportedly witness an innocent young boy grow into the type of deranged psychopath only Brad Dourif can play.

Chucky has so far been planned for ten episodes, with filming having begun as of July 6th and set to wrap up November 13th. The latter date also happens to fall on a Friday. Could this be teasing a crossover with the Friday the 13th franchise? Probably not (although we can still hope), but barring any intervention from bad superstitions, Chucky is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2021.