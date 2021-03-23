Fiona Dourif Returning For Syfy’s Chucky TV Series

With MGM rebooting Child’s Play on the big screen back in 2019, creator Don Mancini is continuing his original universe in Syfy’s Chucky TV series, which will explore the next chapter in the saga of the killer Good Guy doll. Of course, Brad Dourif is back to voice Chucky, and in further exciting casting news, it’s been announced that he’ll be joined by real-life daughter – and fellow franchise alum – Fiona Dourif.

Entertainment Weekly broke the news today that Dourif will be reprising her role as Nica Pierce in the Chucky series. The actress boarded the property in 2013’s Curse of Chucky and returned for 2017’s Cult of Chucky as the slasher franchise’s new lead. Fans will remember that Cult ended with the shocking twist that the spirit of Charles Lee Ray had possessed Nica, allowing Dourif to give her take on her dad’s iconic role. With Nica confirmed to be part of the TV show, that means we’ll likely get to find out what happened next.

Chucky will mostly restore the franchise to its factory settings, though. As per the official synopsis: “After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets.” Meanwhile, expect flashbacks to reveal the previously untold story of what turned Ray into a killer in the first place.

As well as two generations of Dourifs, Jennifer Tilly will also be involved as Chucky’s bride Tiffany. Newcomers to the franchise who are likewise joining the cast include Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Bjorgvin Arnarson (PEN15) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless).

Filming just started this very week on Chucky, and its eight-episode first season is set to debut on Syfy later this year. Watch this space for more.