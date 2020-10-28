SYFY Hosting All-Day Nightmare On Elm Street Marathon This Week

Get ready for Freddy! SYFY is preparing for Halloween by hosting a marathon of one of the most iconic horror franchises of the lot, A Nightmare on Elm Street, this Thursday. On October 29th, the network will air a selection of movies from the saga of Freddy Krueger, kicking off at 11:55AM EST and running all the way until 4:00AM EST on the morning of October 30th AKA Halloween Eve, as part of their “31 Days of Halloween” programming block.

Here’s the full schedule, revealing the five films that SYFY has elected to include in their murder-filled marathon:

11:55am EST: Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

1:57pm EST: The Dream Child

3:58pm EST: The Dream Master

6:00pm EST: Freddy’s Revenge

8pm EST: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

(1984) 10pm: EST: Freddy’s Revenge

12am EST: The Dream Master

2:02am EST: The Dream Child

Some fans may be slightly disappointed that this isn’t a full marathon, as it doesn’t include every entry in the franchise. Those missing from the lineup are also some of the most memorable or popular – namely, Dream Warriors, New Nightmare, Freddy vs. Jason and the 2010 remake starring Jackie Earle Haley in the role of the vicious ex-janitor usually played by Robert Englund.

So, which ones are included here? Well, SYFY has decided to show the ones that they have backwards, meaning the day actually kicks off with Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, the sixth entry in the franchise released in 1991. Next up is The Dream Child AKA 1989’s Nightmare on Elm Street 5. The Dream Master, the fourth film that came out in 1988, follows, while the first sequel, Freddy’s Revenge, airs at 6PM and the original and still the best, 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, broadcasts at 8PM. The sequels are then re-shown in order, with Freddy’s Dead being the only one not getting a second airing.

If you catch this Nightmare on Elm Street marathon and are in the mood for more, SYFY continues its “31 Days of Halloween” celebrations over the next couple of days, too, airing The Purge movies on the 30th and a couple of Friday the 13th films on the 31st. You can check out their full monthly schedule here.