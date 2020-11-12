SYFY Hosting Horror Movie Marathon This Friday The 13th

If October and Halloween didn’t satisfy your cravings for horror content, SYFY are now planning to celebrate Friday the 13th (of November) with an all-day marathon of titles. There are some intriguing pictures on the list, too, including deep cuts like Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, and established classics such as the original A Nightmare on Elm Street and the more recent It Follows.

The day kicks off at 6am EST with SYFY’s Heebie Jeebies, wherein a deputy has to deal with a supernatural creature released from a mine. Robert Belushi, son of Jim, stars in this one. For anyone that likes gore with their breakfast, Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III is up next, and still has its moments despite being one of the weaker entries in the franchise.

During the day and into the late evening, SYFY viewers can revisit David Robert Mitchell’s unnerving 2014 hit It Follows, which arguably remains one of the most significant releases of the 2010s, while other highlights from the schedule include the always reliable Nightmare on Elm Street, the schlocky fun of Lake Placid, the younger-skewing Monster House, and a Vin Diesel double feature via Pitch Black and The Last Witch Hunter.

There’ll also be two showings of Jeepers Creepers 3, something that Bloody Disgusting has flagged to ask why Victor Salva’s work is still being aired on television, which is likely a reference to his convictions for child sexual abuse and pornography during the 1980s, and the recurring controversies over his recent productions.

To recap, here’s the full schedule from the SYFY website:

6:00am EST – Heebie Jeebies

7:59am EST – Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III

9:45am EST – It Follows

12:00pm EST – Jeepers Creepers 3

2pm EST – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

4pm EST – Lake Placid

5:45pm EST – Monster House

7:45pm EST – Pitch Black

9:45 pm EST – The Last Witch Hunter

11:45 pm EST – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

1:48am EST – It Follows

4am EST – Jeepers Creepers 3

Some decent choices, then, if you have a mind to mark Friday the 13th with a genre deep dive. It’s not the first time SYFY have celebrated certain occasions with themed collections, though, from showing a series of Leprechaun instalments for St. Patrick’s Day, to an appreciation of The Mummy and its offshoots for Mother’s Day. Of course, they’ve already taken the opportunity to go for a more obvious Friday the 13th special with a 24-hour Jason Voorhees fest earlier this year as well, which is always an option if SYFY’s choices don’t appeal to you.