Sylvester Stallone Gets Awesome Rambo Gift Ahead Of His 75th Birthday

There are no guarantees that any role an actor signs on for will end up going down in the annals of cinematic history as a genuine icon, and it’s even more rare for someone to pull it off twice.

Admittedly, John Travolta had done it by the end of the 1970s after playing Saturday Night Fever‘s Tony Manero and Grease‘s Danny Zuko, while Harrison Ford has Han Solo and Indiana Jones, Alan Rickman was Hans Gruber and Severus Snape, Ian McKellen nabbed Gandalf and Magneto and Arnold Schwarzenegger embodied Conan the Barbarian and the Terminator, to name just a handful. However, none of the aforementioned stars saw both of their most famous roles get statues.

Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa and John Rambo each have monuments in their honor, with the action icon having played the two parts a combined total of fourteen times over the course of five decades. The three-time Academy Award nominee turns 75 years old next month, and it looks as though he’s now gotten an early gift recreating a scene from Rambo: Last Blood, as you can see below.

There’s every chance we may have seen the last of Stallone as the two legendary figures, with the Italian Stallion sitting out Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut on Creed III, while the title of Last Blood might well end up speaking for itself. Of course, Sly has been touting prequel TV shows for each of them, while there was also talk that he was developing a seventh Rocky film to put himself front and center once more. But for the time being, he clearly appears to be happy enough with a miniature version of Rambo that’ll no doubt take pride of place in his office.