Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to reprising many of his big screen roles more than once, having played Rocky Balboa eight times stretching over 40 years, as well as donning John Rambo’s iconic headband in five movies between 1982 and 2019, not to mention acting as the key creative driving force behind The Expendables franchise and his continued obsession with making Escape Plan sequels that head straight to home video.

With frequent rumors that his cameo appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will lead to an increased presence in Vol. 3, the action icon could soon be adding Stakar Ogord to his extensive list of recurring characters, but with the MCU’s intergalactic sequel a while away yet as James Gunn continues work on The Suicide Squad, Stallone has already lined up his next sequel.

Demolition Man has endured for nearly three decades as one of the 74 year-old’s most popular movies, and while it was a decent-sized hit at the box office after raking in almost $160 million, the sci-fi blockbuster’s staying power has largely come from its status as a cult classic. As countless other Stallone vehicles have shown, sequels can never be ruled out, and in May, the three-time Academy Award nominee officially confirmed that Demolition Man 2 was in the works.

While we haven’t heard much in the way of concrete information since the announcement was first made, Stallone recently reminisced about his time working on the movie by revealing some classic photos, which you can check out below.

Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute To Demolition Man With Classic Photos 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The nostalgia factor alone makes Demolition Man 2 an exciting prospect for fans of the original, especially if co-star Wesley Snipes also returns as has been reported. And as he now approaches his 75th birthday, Stallone’s appetite for putting himself through the wringer in the action genre only gets more impressive when you consider he was born in the same year as Steven Spielberg, Dolly Parton and Donald Trump.