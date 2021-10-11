Sylvester Stallone Shares BTS Video And Images From The Expendables 4

Dolph Lundgren never really went away, with the actor continuing to churn out a succession of low-budget actioners that never saw the inside of a theater, but his appearance in The Expendables trilogy gave him a long-needed new lease of life on the big screen.

To put things into perspective, if you remove Sylvester Stallone’s action trilogy from the equation, between 1995 box office bomb Johnny Mnemonic and 2018’s doubleheader of Creed II and Aquaman, the actor and martial artist didn’t see a single one of his films score a cinema release.

Luckily, Lundgren’s Gunner Jensen was one of the legacy players brought back for The Expendables 4, which is in front of cameras in the United Kingdom. Taking to Instagram, Stallone revealed a behind-the-scenes video and a couple of images that make it look as though everybody’s having a great time.

Sylvester Stallone And Jason Statham Reunite In Expendables 4 Set Photos 1 of 3

It didn’t take long for the BTS snaps to start arriving online, with Sly and newcomer Megan Fox both revealing the first look at their characters last week, and The Expendables 4 will be looking to right the wrongs of the third chapter, which suffered massively from a pristine copy leaking online three weeks ahead of release, not to mention the terrible decision to edit it into a bloodless PG-13 movie.