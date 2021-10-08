Expendables 4 Set Photos Reveal First Look At Megan Fox

When the cast for The Expendables 4 was announced, one name stood out above all others as the biggest surprise. Of course, we were all expecting at least a handful of the franchise stalwarts to return, with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Randy Couture and Dolph Lundgren acting as the legacy players.

50 Cent has starred in his fair share of action movies over the years, while Tony Jaa is one of the finest martial artists in cinema that’s never really been given the opportunity to show what he can do in a Hollywood production, but nobody really expected Megan Fox to tool up and report for duty alongside the aging band of action heroes.

The 35 year-old’s previous forays into the genre have typically come in effects-driven blockbusters like the Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchises, although she did play an elite mercenary in stupidly entertaining VOD effort Rogue last year. The resurgent star has now revealed the first look at her Expendables 4 character via Instagram, which you can check out below.

That’s pretty much how you’d expect the wardrobe department to dress Megan Fox for an Expendables movie, although the actress didn’t offer any insight into how she slots in next to the rest of the grizzled badasses. Then again, nobody goes to these movies for the plot, so as long as she acquits herself well in the set pieces she’ll prove to be a valuable addition to the ensemble.