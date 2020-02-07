Spiral: From The Book Of Saw Synopsis Teases Connection To Original Films

It’s been known for a while now that Chris Rock was developing his own take on the Saw franchise, but few details have come to light about what we can expect, or even whether it’s a reboot or a continuation. The dearth of information has now been partially dealt with though by the release of an official synopsis for the film.

Coming in the wake of the first trailer that also confirmed the movie’s full title to be Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the synopsis is somewhat vague but give us a little idea of what we can expect.

“A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

Most significant is the mention of the murders being “reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past,” which clarifies that the film’s events take place in the same world as the Saw movies, and also that they postdate the entirety of the original series.

As dramatic as the synopsis reads, it doesn’t actually tell us much more than we already knew. Since the trailer makes mention of cops being targeted by the killer and Jigsaw’s original motivation being to play ‘games’ with people who one way or another required an object lesson in their behavior, towards themselves or others, it’s possible that the victims are either corrupt police officers, or those whose flouting of procedure has allowed dangerous criminals to remain free. And yes, there’s a certain degree of irony in being taught such a lesson by a killer whose MO is over-elaborate and agonizing death traps.

Given that each installment of the Saw series benefited from knowing as little as possible before watching it, it’s unlikely we’ll be told too much lest the risk be run of spoiling Spiral: From the Book of Saw before its release. Still, there’s not much longer to wait until the franchise, like its killer in each film, is given a new lease of life.