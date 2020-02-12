It’s not an easy job being the director of a Star Wars movie, and even an industry veteran such as Taika Waititi isn’t sure if he could handle the heat.

Now that The Rise of Skywalker has officially ended the nine-movie saga which started all the way back in 1977, fans are wondering what’s next for the franchise. Well, we’re not sure if Rian Johnson will get to create his independent trilogy, and considering the fact that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have dropped their films to focus on their Netflix deal, Star Wars projects might currently be up for grabs as Disney prepares to embark on a new era of a galaxy far, far away.

Taika Waititi, who’s already directed the finale of The Mandalorian, has been rumored several times to be in negotiations with the Mouse House to helm his own Star Wars project. But so far, nothing’s been confirmed. The filmmaker recently sat down with Variety to talk about his Oscars win though and when asked if there was any truth to these claims, he simply said that he’d love to do a movie for the franchise if it made sense and didn’t feel like “career suicide.”

In his own words:

“I think people see me hanging out with people, especially with “Star Wars,” and think I’m having some big discussions about it. I would f—ing love to… If it was right. I would want to do any kind of movie if it made sense, and if it felt not like career suicide.”

Honestly, Waititi has every right to be scared of tackling a Star Wars project, as the last three movies have proved that the divisive and controversial nature of this fandom isn’t something that anyone would want.

Still, it’d be interesting to see the director’s unique quirkiness manifested in the world of a galaxy far, far away, but even if he does decide to work on a future Star Wars movie, Waititi still has Thor: Love and Thunder to wrap up first.