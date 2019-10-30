Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy Reportedly Unlikely To Go Ahead

Yesterday it was announced that Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will no longer be helming their Star Wars trilogy, with the pair exiting Lucasfilm to focus on their deal with Netflix. Fans don’t seem too heartbroken by the news though as D&D’s films were just a few of the several SW projects in the works. Chief among them is Rian Johnson’s own trilogy, which looked set to be bumped forward following Benioff and Weiss’ exit.

Unfortunately, however, we’re hearing that Johnson’s movies are probably not going to happen, either. As has been rumored before now, We Got This Covered’s been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May, and who revealed that big Rey/Palpatine spoiler, which has since been confirmed – that the fate of The Last Jedi director’s films is very up in the air at this point. According to them, the trilogy is “unlikely to go ahead.” There’s still a chance that it will, but judging by how things look right now, our sources – who also told us about that Green Lantern show before it was announced – say they’d be surprised if it did.

You might be thinking how this can be the case when Johnson has repeatedly said the trilogy is still in the works. Well, from what we’re told, the filmmaker’s attempting to save face and trying to reduce the bad PR that would undoubtedly stir up if both trilogies were to fall through around the same time. If you actually look at Johnson’s comments, as well, you’ll see he’s careful not to commit to anything. His response in an interview last week, for instance? “We’ll see.”

The director’s new films were expected to be set following the Sequel Trilogy, while other movies – such as D&D’s – were to take place in different periods of Star Wars history. Again, it’s still a bit unclear what will happen right now, but if things don’t work out with Johnson, then another filmmaker may be chosen to move the franchise forward and continue the story after The Rise of Skywalker.