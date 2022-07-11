Taika Waititi had no idea ‘Love and Thunder’ would promise Thor’s return

It’s not exactly a spoiler to say that the title hero survived Thor: Love and Thunder, but Marvel Studios did signpost the Odinson’s comeback by making sure the very last thing audiences see on screen is a promise that “Thor will return”.

Chris Hemsworth has admitted that he’ll keep playing the role until people get sick and tired of him doing it, but that doesn’t mean he’s signed, sealed, and delivered for his next outing in the cinematic universe. In fact, even director Taika Waititi had no idea the Asgardian’s next adventure would be vaguely teased at the end of Love and Thunder, and he directed the thing.

Speaking to Insider, the filmmaker admitted that both he and Hemsworth were taken aback by the confirmation, but he’s nowhere near ready to even speculate as to whether or not he’ll be involved.

“Well, guess what? That was a surprise to me, too. I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, “Oh, shit. Really?” Even Chris was like, “What?” But, of course he’ll be back. He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch. Now, I don’t know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like Nebraska.”

We’d feel safe in saying that Waititi would be given more than $5 million were he to return for his third, and Hemsworth’s fifth, Thor movie. However, that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t be interested in seeing it.