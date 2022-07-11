Taika Waititi says he’d direct a fifth ‘Thor’ movie, but only with Chris Hemsworth

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder’s ending.

Taika Waititi wants another shot at Thor‘s winged crown, but only if Chris Hemsworth will wear it.

The Thor: Love and Thunder writer/director/actor committed himself to another Hemsworth-led installment, but he’s not sure what it would look like, telling Insider he might throw fans for a loop by making Thor 5 a slow-moving character study like the 2013 film Nebraska.

“Now, I don’t know what would be next. I would definitely do one, but only if Chris did it. But it would need to be something surprising and unexpected for me to want to do it. Like what would be the new take? The battles and all the fighting is fine, but I would want something that feels unexpected when it comes to the story. Like making just a $5 million movie with no fighting at all, just Thor on a road trip. Like Nebraska.”

That statement was spurred by the shock both Waititi and Hemsworth felt when Love and Thunder finished with a message that Thor would return. “That was a surprise to me, too,” Waititi admitted. “I’m not joking. I saw it in the theater, and I was like, ‘Oh, shit. Really?’ Even Chris was like, ‘What?’ But, of course, he’ll be back. He’s the best character. I mean, I may be a little biased, but he’s the most fun to watch.”

After checking out Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, keep on the lookout for his black-and-white sequel featuring Thor and a resurrected Odin bonding on a cross-country road trip, perhaps titled Asgard.