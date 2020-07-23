Taika Waititi Says Thor: Love And Thunder Will Be So Insane

Nothing much has been revealed about Thor: Love and Thunder since Marvel announced the movie as part of its Phase 4 slate and dropped that bombshell about Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir. The COVID-19 pandemic was partly responsible for this as the Taika Waititi project was among the MCU movies affected by the outbreak, but it seems that the filmmaker is ready to start talking about what’s next for the big Asgardian and his supporting cast.

In an interview with the BBC, the Jojo Rabbit director revealed that he’s completed his script for Love and Thunder and described the story as “so insane” and “very romantic.” Of course, romance may not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of the MCU, but the clue was in the title this time.

“I think it’s going to be really good. We’ve finished, we’ve been writing the script off and on for over a year and I’m just, actually this week, doing another pass on it. It is so insane and it’s also very romantic. I’m into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I just want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that.”

Asgardians Of The Galaxy Reunite On Epic Thor: Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s certainly interesting that Waititi describes the next Thor sequel as romantic, of all things. After all, Marvel has experimented with multiple genres in the MCU, including sci-fi, comedy and even spy-thriller, but superhero-themed rom-com would be a new one. It’s widely expected that the romance will be between Thor and his old flame Jane as they rekindle their relationship amid her Mjolnir wielding, but love is also rumored to be in the air for Valkyrie who, as the new ruler of Asgard, will be looking for a queen.

The other big Love and Thunder rumor that’s doing the rounds is that Christian Bale will be playing Dario Agger in the movie. Tessa Thompson who, of course, plays Valkyrie in the MCU has confirmed the Dark Knight star’s involvement in a villainous capacity, but stopped short of revealing who he’ll be playing.

One of the best things about Waititi’s previous work on Thor: Ragnarok is the way it brought something tonally different to the MCU, and it sounds like Love and Thunder will be no less unique within the franchise. As such, it’s good to hear that work on the project seems to be progressing nicely.