Christian Bale May Be Playing One Of Three Villains In Thor: Love And Thunder

Little is known about Thor: Love and Thunder at this point, but the fact that Taika Waititi has returned to direct the sequel is enough to excite us about Chris Hemsworth’s next outing as the God of Thunder, this time alongside Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster.

Though seeing as how Thor has already gone toe-to-toe with Hela, the Goddess of Death and Thanos, the Mad Titan, we’re utterly curious to find out how Marvel plans to up the ante and challenge the Strongest Avenger in the upcoming movie. As of now, we know that Portman will return as Thor’s love interest. Only this time, she’ll take up the mantle of Female Thor to help the God of Thunder overcome his new foe. As for who this adversary might be, Tessa Thompson has already confirmed that Christian Bale will play the big baddie, but we don’t know which supervillain will dare challenge Odinson this time.

A previous rumor had suggested that Marvel intends to announce the Greek Gods in the upcoming film, with Bale portraying Ares, the god of war. One thing that makes us question the validity of this report, though, is the fact that the DCEU has already gone there with Wonder Woman. This leaves us with a number of other candidates, including Mephisto, the literal embodiment of the Devil, and Gorr the God Butcher. But perhaps the most probable choice at this point would be Dario Agger aka Minotaur.

Thor: Love And Thunder Fan Art Shows The Two Thors In Armor Together 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Granted, it’s a little out there, but Agger would be a perfect match for Waititi’s strange comedic elements. For the uninitiated, Dario first made an appearance in Thor: God of Thunder #19 as the CEO of the Roxxon Energy Corporation. This mogul ruthlessly exploits Earth’s natural resources until the point of utter annihilation without caring for the consequences. He even forges alliances with some of Thor’s arch-enemies, including Laufey and Malekith, to protect his interests. And he can also turn into a really powerful minotaur, which is why the heroes can’t exactly confront him head-on.

Because of his roles in movies such as American Psycho and The Dark Knight trilogy, Bale would be the perfect fit for a douchebag billionaire who wouldn’t hesitate to sacrifice everything in the name of profits. So, all things considered, our money is currently on Dario Agger.

Tell us, though, who would you like to see Bale portray in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.