Two Thors Come Together In Awesome Thor: Love And Thunder Fan Art

Marvel may have delayed Thor: Love and Thunder, but it seems that fan engagement is as strong as ever for Taika Waititi’s highly anticipated sequel.

While the first Thor movie was largely successful when it premiered in 2011, we couldn’t exactly extend that same level of praise to its lackluster follow-up. With people wondering whether the series even had a potential to continue, an absurdist Kiwi came along and changed almost every rule about how MCU narratives are weaved together.

Now, the same talented filmmaker is back to tackle the sequel, titled Thor: Love and Thunder. And if Waititi’s recent words are any indication, this upcoming flick will be even bolder than his previous undertaking. Though what’s more interesting for fans is the return of Natalie Portman, who’ll not only reprise her role as Jane Foster, but also pick up the hammer to become the Mighty Thor.

Portman appeared in the first two movies as the God of Thunder’s love interest but decided to sit Ragnarok out. In her place, though, Hulk and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie served as great additions to the story of Thor. Now, since Jane seemingly dumped Odinson in previous entries, it’s going lead to an awkward reunion in this sequel. But we’re willing to bet that after reminiscing about the past, the two of them together are going to kick a lot of butt with their combined strength.

If that’s hard to imagine, perhaps this new design from artist @Sceptre12 which shows the two Thors in armor will help you out. See for yourself below:

As you can see above, the two of them together in the God of Thunder’s classic armor look utterly epic to behold. It’s just a shame that we only get to see Thor’s Stormbreaker in the fan art, as we still don’t know what weapon Jane will use in her godly form.

At any rate, we have a long wait ahead until Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on February 18th, 2022. In the meantime, though, be sure to let us know your thoughts on this new artwork in the comments section below.