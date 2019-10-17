Taika Waititi Doesn’t Know Yet Where Thor: Love And Thunder Fits In The MCU Timeline

We’ve got Natalie Portman’s impending transformation into Mighty Thor and the long-anticipated return of Korg, but when it comes to placing Thor: Love and Thunder on the ever-expanding MCU timeline… well, that’s still a topic for debate.

When asked straight-up about the setting of his 2021 sequel, writer-director Taika Waititi held his hands up to admit that, at this very moment, there is an “ongoing debate” within Marvel Studios as to where Thor: Love and Thunder actually takes place. Waititi made the frank omission to Yahoo! while promoting his acclaimed satire Jojo Rabbit, confirming that he’s still unsure about Love and Thunder and, more specifically, where it will exist in relation to Avengers: Endgame.

It’ll certainly take place after Marvel’s 2019 mega-hit, but the question remains: how long after?

This is an ongoing debate that we’re still having at Marvel. We’re trying to figure out how long — how many months or years — this is after Endgame, at what point does this take place?

With its time-traveling escapades, Endgame undoubtedly reshaped the very fabric of the MCU – so much so, in fact, that many of its Marvel successors will likely take place after the fact. Save for Black Widow, which is poised to deep dive into the murky past of Natasha Romanoff, and how she became the titular agent. And Love and Thunder? It’ll begin after Avengers: Endgame, but it’s clear Waititi and his team still have a number of pressing questions to address before production can begin in earnest.

Look for Thor: Love and Thunder to light up theaters in November of 2021. And if the rumors are to be believed, Marvel Studios seemingly has an entire trilogy mapped out for Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who is all set to become Mighty Thor in two years’ time. Watch this space.