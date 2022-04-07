Tails voice actress thanks ‘Sonic’ fans for having her back

Tomorrow, April 8, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 speeds into theaters, prepared to answer the burning questions left behind by its prequel, Sonic the Hedgehog (2020). In the highly anticipated sequel, Dr. Robotnik has returned to exact revenge on Sonic and seeks out the Master Emerald — a mystical gem capable of annihilating entire civilizations — with the help of his newfound partner, Knuckles. Sonic teams up with Tails — a two-tailed fox and gifted gadgeteer —to try and reach the Emerald before it falls into the clutches of evil.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sees Ben Schwartz reprise his role as Sonic, as well as James Marsden returning as Tom Wachowski and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik. Joining the voice cast, Idris Elba will portray Knuckles while original Tails voice actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey will return to the role after three years following her last outing as the character in Team Sonic Racing (2019). O’Shaughnessey has already vocalized her enthusiasm for a Tails spin-off after the announcement that Idris Elba’s Knuckles would get his own television series. However, the Sonic Universe would be nothing without its dedicated fan base — a fact that O’Shaughnessey has recognized.

Speaking to The Wrap, Colleen O’Shaughnessey shared in an interview that all the love and support she has received from fans over the years has been “gratifying” and she revealed that Sonic enthusiasts had been tweeting at her, hopeful that she would portray Tails in the Sonic Cinematic Universe after its unveiling.

It’s just unbelievable and joyous and beautiful and amazing. All the excitement and love I’ve received from the fans has been so gratifying, with all these tweets telling me they were hoping that I would get to play Tails in this film. They’ve had my back and have been so supportive since the beginning.

Hopefully, there will be plenty more Tails in O’Shaughnessey’s future, but for now, be sure to see the live-action Tails in action when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives in theaters worldwide tomorrow.