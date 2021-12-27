Target unveils exclusive ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Blu-ray cover art

Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters around the world on Dec. 17 and is still dominating multiplexes. But fans are already looking ahead to the impending Blu-ray and home release, and Target has just unveiled its exclusive Doctor Strange-themed cover art.

This features Spidey in the ‘Iron Spider armor’ swinging through one of Doctor Strange’s portals. The set will also include four collectible cards showing alternative takes on the same image. Check it out:

Exclusive cover art and collectible cards designed by Cryssy Cheung, a New York City-based award-winning art director, illustrator, and designer. Cryssy has always been a big fan of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, and so for this piece she wanted to emphasize the use of Doctor Strange’s magic as the catalyst that starts Spider-Man’s adventure in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

You’re able to preorder this now, though there’s no release date or details of what extra features the No Way Home Blu-ray will contain. However, Amazon is listing the movie for a digital release on March 1, 2022, so I’d expect to see it around then.

As for special features, we recently got a glimpse at a behind-the-scenes featurette showing off the number of practical effects used in the movie. We also saw a few deleted scenes, including one showing Tom Holland’s Spidey taking down a purse-snatcher played by his younger brother Harry.

I’d love to see some insights into how they brought back the classic characters and interviews with the actors that played them, particularly as some of them couldn’t feature in the theatrical marketing without spoiling the movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters. More on its home release as we hear it.