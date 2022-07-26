Taron Egerton reveals he held talks about being Fox’s rebooted Cyclops

The internet was sent into a tizzy when Taron Egerton confirmed he’d held talks about Marvel Studios, and even though he didn’t say he’d spoken to Kevin Feige’s team about Wolverine in particular, a lot of fans still picked up the baton and ran with it.

To be fair, the actor has never been shy in admitting that he’d love to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether we’re talking the iconic mutton-chopped mutant or not, but it turns out the Rocketman star did come relatively close to the X-Men universe already, even if he didn’t have much interest in signing on the dotted line.

In a recent SiriusXM interview, the topic of Marvel was inevitably brought up in Egerton’s orbit, where we would reveal that he held early discussions with Fox about potentially stepping into James Marden’s shoes as Cyclops.

“To be honest, the reason that conversation never went any further is because I didn’t want to play a character for a potential series of movies where you don’t see my eyes. I felt instinctively, creatively, that the eyes are the windows to the soul, I would find that challenging, and I just didn’t find it an intriguing prospect, so it’s not that they never offered it to me, but there was a conversation, a real conversation, that never went any further.”

Tye Sheridan ended up donning the visor instead for Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, which turned out to be a bullet dodged for Egerton in the short-term, and perhaps potentially in the long run, too.