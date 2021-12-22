Ted Bundy movie ‘No Man of God’ allegedly financed via fraud

For whatever reasons, people remain obsessed with serial killers, and as one of the most notorious perpetrators of horrific crimes in history, projects revolving around the life of Ted Bundy have been everywhere you look.

Since the beginning of 2019 alone we’ve seen Zac Efron’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, while Chad Michael Murray played the role in American Boogeyman, and then there’s the competing documentaries that aired on Netflix and Prime Video respectively.

However, the best of the fictional bunch is No Man of God, a contained two-hander that sees Luke Kirby’s Bundy engage Elijah Wood’s Bill Hagmaier in a series of intense confrontations that find the two parties dancing around each other with something that exists between suspicion and respect.

Unfortunately, a report in The Salt Lake Tribune may end up tarring the movie in infamy. Producer and former Olympic skater Allison Baver is said to have fraudulently applied for $10 million in COVID relief funds, and then used some of that money to finance No Man of God, which has seen her indicted on nine counts of federal fraud.

Baver is the only person involved with No Man of God to have been swept up in the scandal, but it’s a shame to see such an underrated film engulfed in controversy.