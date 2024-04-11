‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin’ release window, plot, and more

Most may know Donatello, Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo as some of the most kid-friendly superheroes out there, but the oldest fans know that when the four brothers were first getting their start between comic book pages, their escapades were much darker than they tend to be now.

And now, the OG Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tone is getting a particularly delectable big-screen treatment, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, a live-action film based on Kevin Eastman’s 2020 comic book miniseries of the same name, officially confirmed to be in development over at Paramount Pictures.

For those of you already familiar with the comic book, you know how big of a deal this is already. For the rest of you, keep on reading.

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin about?

The film will adapt the story of Eastman’s aforementioned comic book, which takes place in a future dystopian New York City ruled by Oroku Hiroto; the grandson of the one and only Shredder, and the man responsible for the death of three of the four turtles, and their mentor/father Master Splinter.

The remaining turtle, Michelangelo, has traded in his hallmark humorous side for a more indignantly vengeful one, and has picked up the bo staff, katanas, and sai in the wake of his late brothers. As he weaves through Hiroto’s martial law-burdened metropolis while leaning on the few allies he has left, Michelangelo dons the alias of The Last Ronin as he endeavors to end Shredder’s bloodline once and for all in the name of his fallen family.

When does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin release?

At the time of writing, the only logistical information we have on The Last Ronin is that Tyler Burton Smith (Boy Kills World) will pen the script while Walter Hamada’s company 18hz will shore up the production side of things. As such, there’s currently no release details available at the time of writing, but this is one that we’ll all certainly want to keep an eye on as more and more information comes along; here’s hoping its development has better luck than the woeful state of the comic’s video game adaptation.

