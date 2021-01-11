Terminator Franchise Reportedly Introducing Multiple Female Terminators

If you were to make three huge bets in quick succession and lose them all, chances are you wouldn’t try it again. However, despite funneling a combined total of $540 million in production costs into the last three installments in the Terminator franchise without any of them launching the trilogy that they were supposed to, you can guarantee that we still haven’t seen the last of the once-mighty sci-fi series.

Although we’d already heard it twice before with Salvation and Genisys, Dark Fate was the one that felt the most likely to restore the flagging brand to former glories, based entirely on the long-awaited return of James Cameron. He may not have been directing, but producer and story credits were enough to convince many skeptics that Terminator could be set for a rejuvenation.

Of course, that didn’t happen and it ended up as one of the biggest box office bombs of 2019 after losing over $120 million, with even star Mackenzie Davis admitting that people have lost interest in the adventures of the Cyberdyne Systems Model 101. However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the Terminator franchise will return and is set to introduce multiple female models to follow in the footsteps of Kristanna Loken’s TX from Rise of the Machines.

Over the last couple of months, the tipster has also reported that James Cameron is developing a future-set movie, a TV show is in the works for Hulu, PG-13 and horror-influenced films were both a possibility and Arnold Schwarzenegger had signed on for further outings as his signature character, all of which have yet to be confirmed. As such, we’d advise taking this with the usual grain of salt.

And with the studio still licking its wounds from Dark Fate, you probably shouldn’t be holding your breath for an imminent announcement, either. That being said, we clearly haven’t seen the last of the brand and if Richtman is to be believed, more female Terminators are on the way.