The Internet’s Roasting Terry Crews For Controversial Black Lives Matter Tweet

2020 has been a rough year, and that’s putting it lightly.

First we were devastated by the coronavirus – and are still dealing with it – and then the murder of George Floyd became the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of the world finally being fed up with police brutality. He was killed by asphyxia when officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes while arresting him in Minneapolis, despite Floyd saying repeatedly that he couldn’t breathe.

The incident led to nationwide protests and riots in nearly every major US city, while many celebrities have also weighed in to make their voices heard – both at the aforementioned protests and on social media. And though a lot of them have said some very smart and insightful things, and earned much respect, others, well, not so much.

The latest example of those who fall into the latter camp is Terry Crews, who had the following to share this weekend:

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

Here's How Terry Crews Could Look As The Little Mermaid's King Triton 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Twitter has had a ton to say about this and Crews is currently getting roasted pretty hard on social media, with the below tweets but a sampling of how people are reacting to his comments.

“Black supremacy” is trending right now as people are shocked by a tweet from @terrycrews regarding the Black Lives Matter movement. — Taylor J (@summerjourn) June 8, 2020

You should really stop talking because you haven't got the first clue what you're talking about. BLM is a black supremacist group whose actions & words mirror the KKK. Instead of supporting a hate group trying caring about people. — Mr. Bat-man 🇨🇦 (@KnightWing19) June 8, 2020

Delete your account pic.twitter.com/kkrY8dwkFR — Johnny Buckets (@JohnnyBuckets9) June 8, 2020

Did your wife say it was okay to Tweet this? — Rollo Tomassi (@RationalMale) June 8, 2020

Sometimes it’s okay to not say anything pic.twitter.com/8ItNIUAuyT — Young Simba (@Mufaa6) June 8, 2020

Okay but no one asked you…….. pic.twitter.com/yHy5yVUDtS — Shameik Moore’s Ex-Publicist (@IWriteAllDay_) June 8, 2020

All the acting you've done How come you never act like somebody smart in real life? — Grey Hulk (@opph20) June 7, 2020

why you keep talkin? — racist basher extraordinaire (@ActuallyNotMe__) June 8, 2020

Dear Terry Crews, You showed us time & time again that you weren’t sh*t, most recently with not standing by Gabrielle Union so you could keep your job. This seals the deal. pic.twitter.com/Xfl9Xxdlpt — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) June 8, 2020

how are you this stupid — king crissle (@crissles) June 8, 2020

Nobody is confused, what he said is asinine. — AuntieJ.Blige (@mook_lyde) June 8, 2020

Yikes. This is a bad take. Very, very bad. — ktmue (@ktmue) June 7, 2020

Nooooo terrry nooooooooo — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) June 8, 2020

Please delete this and log off sir. pic.twitter.com/fpjbX14o7K — Shana V. White (@ShanaVWhite) June 8, 2020

Without wading too far into the debate, it’s pretty clear why Crews’ comments have upset so many and led to such widespread anger on Twitter. Like we said, the tweets above are just a sample and you don’t have to look far to find a lot more like them. And while there are some who seem to be supportive of the actor, the general consensus is that what he said was pretty ignorant.

As of yet, it doesn’t look like Terry Crews has weighed in on the backlash, but should he issue a follow-up statement or attempt to explain his tweet, we’ll be sure to let you know.