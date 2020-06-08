The Internet’s Roasting Terry Crews For Controversial Black Lives Matter Tweet

Home / movies

2020 has been a rough year, and that’s putting it lightly.

First we were devastated by the coronavirus – and are still dealing with it – and then the murder of George Floyd became the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of the world finally being fed up with police brutality. He was killed by asphyxia when officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on his neck for nearly 9 minutes while arresting him in Minneapolis, despite Floyd saying repeatedly that he couldn’t breathe.

The incident led to nationwide protests and riots in nearly every major US city, while many celebrities have also weighed in to make their voices heard – both at the aforementioned protests and on social media. And though a lot of them have said some very smart and insightful things, and earned much respect, others, well, not so much.

The latest example of those who fall into the latter camp is Terry Crews, who had the following to share this weekend:

Of course, Twitter has had a ton to say about this and Crews is currently getting roasted pretty hard on social media, with the below tweets but a sampling of how people are reacting to his comments.

Terry Crews

Without wading too far into the debate, it’s pretty clear why Crews’ comments have upset so many and led to such widespread anger on Twitter. Like we said, the tweets above are just a sample and you don’t have to look far to find a lot more like them. And while there are some who seem to be supportive of the actor, the general consensus is that what he said was pretty ignorant.

As of yet, it doesn’t look like Terry Crews has weighed in on the backlash, but should he issue a follow-up statement or attempt to explain his tweet, we’ll be sure to let you know.

