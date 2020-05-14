The Internet Has Some Priceless Reactions To Terry Crews’ New Movie On Netflix

It isn’t often that we get to see Terry Crews in a leading role, but John Henry has the beloved actor front and center for a dramatic revenge tale. After a fairly limited theatrical release in January, the pic’s now on Netflix and has managed to find spots on both the Top 10 Movies and Top 10 Overall lists, seemingly indicating that it’s quite popular amongst viewers. But it seems not everyone’s a fan.

For those unfamiliar, John Henry tells the story of an ex-gang member from LA who turned his back on a life of crime to settle into a quieter, suburban life. But after two young immigrants find themselves mixed up with his old gang leader, he decides to return to the life he left behind “to end the cycle of violence on his own terms.”

Written by Will Forbes and Doug Skinner and helmed by the former, Crews stars in the film as the titular character and is joined by Ludacris as the main antagonist. Meanwhile, supporting them is a cast that includes Jamila Velazquez, Ken Foree, Tyler Alvarez and Joseph Julian Soria.

All things considered, it’s a pretty harmless and often entertaining watch, even if it ultimately fails to leave much of an impression. But for a number of Netflix users, it just didn’t hit the spot and as you can see below, they’ve now taken to Twitter to share some priceless reactions to it.

AYE @netflix who wrote and produce #JohnHenry. This movie is 🗑🗑🗑🗑 and could’ve bee done waaaaaaaaaaaaaay better. I damn near deleted my account for a day when I saw this bad ass movie lbs. — Duncan Pinderhuges (@DennyIDoMyThang) May 14, 2020

So is John Henry supposed to be a comedy? — the girl without pockets on her jeans (@J0rdii__) May 14, 2020

Netflix need they whole ass whooped for that John Henry bs! — Be Sure To Put Big In Front Of My Name 💪🏽 (@bigjon89601) May 14, 2020

@netflix take that John Henry movie off that app ! — BROOKLYN (@THEANTMUULAH__) May 14, 2020

FUCK YOU JOHN HENRY — Jackie Michele Johnson (@Jackie_Michele) May 14, 2020

Lol Terry Crews and Luda in John Henry 😂 I was trying to delete it off of my Netflix — Chief Keefah🇿🇼 (@YourFavAfrikan) May 14, 2020

John Henry is the symbol of trash for movies in 2020…. — Collin Hughes (@Big_Shug99) May 14, 2020

Hollywood definetly ran out of ideas to be making a movie about John Henry lmfao — Amadeus🐲 (@deepsoundwaves9) May 14, 2020

John Henry was the worst movie I have ever seen . — Moses 🦍⚡️ (@MSMOSES24) May 14, 2020

I honestly can't believe that this John Henry movie actually exists lol — Kevin 🐻 (@AnimatedKev) May 14, 2020

So, like we said, not everyone is digging John Henry. Though given that it currently holds the #4 spot on the Top 10 Overall list and #2 on the Top 10 Movies list, it’s clear that not all viewers feel this way. Or, you know, it could just be the case that people are hate-watching the film now, which we’ve seen happen with quite a few Netflix titles recently.

Whatever the reason for its popularity on the charts is, Terry Crews‘ John Henry is now available for your viewing pleasure, so you can go ahead and make up your own mind on whether or not it’s any good.