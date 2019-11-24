Terry Crews Reportedly Being Eyed To Play The New Luke Cage

A few months after the Marvel shows were abruptly canceled by Netflix, rumors started spreading that Kevin Feige was looking to reboot the entire roster of characters that appeared on the streaming service and bring them into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, reports have claimed that if the Defenders were to reappear in the MCU, then Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal all stood a solid chance of continuing to play Jessica Jones, Daredevil and the Punisher respectively.

Of course, it was hardly surprising that Finn Jones was set to be replaced as Danny Rand, given the generally poor reception for both seasons of Iron Fist, along with speculation that Marvel were looking to cast an Asian-American actor in the role and introduce them as part of the Shang-Chi franchise.

Unfortunately, that left Luke Cage star Mike Colter as the odd one out. The show’s two seasons were largely praised by critics for balancing superhero action with socio-political themes, with Colter’s quietly charismatic and soulful performance as the title character drawing almost unanimous praise, but it seems as though his run as Power Man is officially over.

With Luke Cage set to be rebooted in the near future, Marvel are now on the lookout for a new name to take over the role and sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us that the Inhumans were being rebooted in Ms. Marvel and that the She-Hulk series for Disney Plus was in development back in April, both of which have since been confirmed – have tipped us off that the studio are interested in having Terry Crews join the MCU as Harlem’s guardian angel.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While Crews hasn’t officially been contacted as of yet, and he’s only on a wishlist at this point, he previously expressed an interest in playing Luke Cage on Netflix before Colter was cast. Fans would likely be over the moon if it were to happen, too, given the actor’s popularity and reputation as an all-round good guy, but on the other hand, this seems like the type of stunt casting that Marvel usually try and avoid, unless it’s something played entirely for laughs like Matt Damon’s cameo in Thor: Ragnarok. Then again, given that this comes to us from the same sources who also revealed that Wiccan will debut in WandaVision and Taskmaster would be the villain of Black Widow, there’s no reason to doubt it.

Of course, at 51, Crews may also be a bit out of the age range that Marvel Studios are looking for when it comes to rebooting familiar characters, but they could still utilize him in a supporting role as a grizzled veteran that’s spent decades defending his neighborhood. Another option would be a limited series on Disney Plus, because there’s no doubt that fans would lap up a new Luke Cage show with Terry Crews as the star.

Tell us, though, would you be alright with Crews taking on the role next? Sound off down below with your thoughts.