Tessa Thompson And Alexandra Shipp Eyed For The Batman’s Catwoman

While it may be subjective as to which supporting characters and villains yet to be cast for The Batman excite fans most, I think we can all agree that none of us can wait to find out who’s playing each and every one of them. Though some of you are understandably on pins and needles anticipating the reveal of the Penguin or Riddler, I’m looking forward to meeting our next Catwoman, as she’s one of my favorite fictional characters overall.

As you may have heard or read, a woman of color is supposedly being sought out for the role of Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves’ upcoming blockbuster. Well, a shortlist by way of The GWW dropped online and – you guessed it – each and every actress comprising it is black. Based on that, it’s probably safe to say a lot of the chatter going around is legit.

Per the outlet’s report, here are the talented ladies being talked about: Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse), Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), and Logan Browning (Dear White People). Superstar singer Rihanna, meanwhile, was not spoken of, though I thought it best to make mention of her since she’s also said to be in the mix.

Tessa Thompson As Catwoman 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If anything, one could say Thompson, Shipp and Nyong’o could be considered favorites because of their previous experience in the superhero genre. But if I’d have to pick one right now, I guess I’d go with Tessa Thompson because she just has that Selina Kyle look to her more than the rest, at least in my view (see her paying tribute to Eartha Kitt’s Catwoman above). Then again, it all comes down to who gives the best audition.

Right now, I’m expecting to hear the chorus of voices saying “Catwoman can’t be black,” but it’s important to remember this icon exists in a grey area when it comes to ethnicity. Though most iterations of her have been Caucasian, two previous actresses of color have played her, those being Halle Berry and the aforementioned Eartha Kitt. Plus, let’s not forget how Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli portrayed Selina as being black in their Batman: Year One comic book, before subsequent creators reverted her back to being white.

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25th, 2021.