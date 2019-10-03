Rihanna Also Being Eyed For Catwoman In The Batman

It’s common knowledge that Robert Pattinson will be playing the titular superhero in Warner Bros.’ upcoming feature The Batman. Most of the other casting, however, still remains a mystery. There’ve been a ton of rumors circling around the flick, but nothing concrete seems to have materialized as of yet. Given that six villains are expected to appear in the film though, it’ll undoubtedly be interesting to see who the studio decides to go with.

One name that seems to be recurring is that of superstar Grammy winner Rihanna. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Jonah Hill was starring in the film in August, and that The CW was developing an Arrow spinoff back in March – the renowned musician is reportedly being considered to take on the role of Catwoman in addition to being eyed for Poison Ivy.

Though she’s most know for her music career, the Barbados native has also appeared in at least one movie a year dating all the way back to 2012. Either of these parts would easily be her most high-profile and ambitious yet, but which one she’ll end up with remains to be seen. If she even snags a role in the film at all. As you surely know, she’s far from the only person being considered for Ivy and Catwoman.

That being said, it makes sense that Warner Bros. would be looking at Rihanna for one of these characters, given their desire to cast a woman of color in both roles. This likely gives the iconic vocalist an edge over other actresses who want the part, too, along with the near-universal name recognition that comes with casting such an acclaimed artist in the movie.

If Rihanna does want the part of Catwoman though, she’s sure to have a lot of competition. Aubrey Plaza, Dakota Johnson, Nicki Minaj, Vanessa Hudgens and more have all recently expressed their desire to don the signature leather suit and cat ears. Even former Catwoman actress Michelle Pfeiffer has admitted that she’d love to take on the character again, though she’s also publicly advocated for Elle Fanning to be cast instead.

Tell us, would you want to see Rihanna as either Catwoman or Poison Ivy? Be sure to let us know your opinions in the comments section below and keep an eye on WGTC for more news ahead of The Batman soaring into theaters on June 25th, 2021.