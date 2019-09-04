WB Eyeing Rihanna To Play The DCEU’s Poison Ivy

You can’t deny that the past few years have been exciting for those of us who love DC’s female characters. In theaters, we’ve been treated to Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, and in early 2020 we’ll get to lay eyes on Birds of Prey, which will see Harley teaming up with folks like Huntress and Black Canary, among others.

Still, it’s important that Warner Bros. makes sure to bring us the rest of Gotham City’s other major femme fatales within the next few years. Be it in Matt Reeves’ The Batman or elsewhere, fans are eager for new takes on Catwoman and Poison Ivy. And in regards to the former, at least, it seems she’ll definitely be included in the Dark Knight’s next solo outing.

As for Ivy, well, she’s been absent from the film franchise since 1997’s Batman & Robin, and she can certainly do with some redemption after that one. Thankfully, then, it seems she’ll get just that, as the character will feature in the upcoming Gotham City Sirens, but who will play the iconic DC figure the next time we see her?

That’s a question we may not get an answer to for a while yet, but our sources have informed us today that one name Warner Bros. is looking at to take the role is pop star Rihanna. From what we understand, the singer is just one of a few names on the studio’s internal wishlist and it’s unclear if a formal offer has been extended yet.

Even if it has, there’s no telling if Rihanna would be interested. All we know right now is that she’s someone who WB has their eye on and given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who told us a Swamp Thing movie was in development, and that Wonder Woman will be getting her Golden Eagle armor in the upcoming sequel, both of which have been confirmed, we have no reason to doubt it.

But tell us, would you have any interest in seeing Rihanna as the DCEU’s Poison Ivy? As always, sound off down below and let us know.