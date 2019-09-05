Robert Pattinson Becomes The Batman In Incredible Fan-Made Trailer

Considering how we’ve still got some time to go before cameras begin rolling on The Batman, it’ll be even longer before we get to feast our eyes on a teaser trailer of some sort. Fortunately, we’ve got you taken care of for the time being with a brand new fan-made preview that allows us to gaze into the crystal ball.

If you take the time out to watch the video embedded at the top of this article – and we highly recommend that you do – then you’ll be treated to something akin to what Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight may entail. Spliced together from some of the headlining actor’s previous films and footage from others like Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Batman Forever, it paints a pretty good picture of what’s to come. Not only that, but TV shows such as Gotham and Titans, as well as video games like the Arkham series and Injustice 2, help fill in some gaps. It all comes together extremely well and put a smile on the face of this lifelong Bat-fan.

Right now, we can’t be totally certain of how much director Matt Reeves will explore the Caped Crusader’s origins because of how Batman Begins already went into great detail in that regard. Still, it’s hard not touching on Bruce Wayne’s tragic past if you’re really going to get inside the character’s tortured mind. To me, at least, this trailer somewhat echoed Denny O’Neil and Dick Giordano’s “The Man Who Falls,” and that’s as good as any a comic book to reference.

Robert Pattinson As The Batman Fan Art 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If anything’s for certain, it’s that Reeves and Pattinson will flesh out the investigative side of Batman, thereby showing him to be the World’s Greatest Detective we haven’t entirely seen in movies. In fact, this picture has already been described as being a point-of-view murder mystery noir, and I can hardly wait to see what that’ll yield.

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25th, 2021. In the meantime, be sure to let us know what you thought about the trailer and what you hope to see from the movie in general in the comments section below.