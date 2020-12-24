Tessa Thompson Teases Valkyrie’s Love Story In Thor: Love And Thunder

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie quickly ascended to fan favorite status after making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor: Ragnarok, and the actress is being positioned for an even bigger role in the sequel. Natalie Portman might be returning to the franchise in a major way when Jane Foster inherits Mjolnir in Love and Thunder, but she’ll still have to kneel before Thompson’s new King of Asgard.

Chris Hemsworth’s title hero took a step back from the monarchy after choosing to forge his own path and jet off into deep space with the Guardians of the Galaxy, tasking Valkyrie to oversee his former kingdom. We know that she’s now on the search for a queen, something that fans can’t wait to see, and in a recent interview, the actress teased her upcoming love story.

“It’s really, really, really fun. I’m really excited. I fly to Australia in a couple weeks, and folks are already there and on the ground. I get very funny videos from Taika and photographs updating me. But it’s a great script, it’s going to be very fun. It’s very fun in the music department, I’m thrilled.”

And when asked if she would find love or thunder, Thompson said:

“There’s both, they’re not mutually exclusive. She likes a kind of thunderous love.”

Based on what we know so far, there’s going to be an awful lot going on in Thor: Love and Thunder, which has been rumored to unfold on a scale similar to that of an Avengers movie. Not only do we have the Asgardians of the Galaxy, Valkyrie’s search for a queen and Jane Foster’s return, but there’s also the small matter of Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher, while an appearance from Tom Hiddleston’s time traveling Disney Plus version of Loki can never be ruled out, either.

Taika Waititi reinvented the Odinson as one of the MCU’s funniest and most vibrant figures in Ragnarok, and with an even bigger canvas to play on the second time around, the Academy Award winning filmmaker looks to deliver on his promise that Thor: Love and Thunder is going to be bigger and crazier than the irreverent buddy movie thrills of the previous installment.