Tessa Thompson wants Valkyrie to get her chance to ‘take Kang out’ in the MCU

While we wait to see more of Kang and Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the characters’ recent outings in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Thor: Love and Thunder, respectively, Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson are battling it out in another major franchise. With Creed III hitting theaters soon, we will be seeing Majors and Thompson share the screen, which instantly begs the question: will Kang and Valkyrie ever meet in the future? The Thor actress thinks that, if they do, the Asgardian King could successfully take on the time-traveling overlord.

Thompson made the bold claim in a recent interview for Big Screen Little Screen, saying “if there’ll be a crossover at some point, and I actually have my chance to take him out, I believe [Valkyrie] could.” As skilled a fighter as Valkyrie is, the way Kang is being set up as the MCU’s biggest threat yet, she might have to call on the help of a few Avengers.

The two characters could possibly come head-to-head in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will be the first big team-up movie in the franchise since 2019’s Endgame. The tapestry of heroes in the MCU is so extensive at this point that it has become hard to imagine exactly what that movie will look like and who could possibly take the reigns in the fight against Majors’ infinite Kang multiverse variants.

Regardless, Thompson’s comments should make fans of Valkyrie very happy as it sounds like the actress is not yet done with the MCU. The last we saw of the character, she was ruling over New Asgard, assisting Thor in his battle against Gorr the God Butcher, and training the new generation of Asgardians to defend the nation.