Test footage of Jason Momoa’s ‘The Crow’ resurfaces online

Having celebrated the 27th anniversary of its release this past May, The Crow found itself back in the headlines under tragic circumstances recently, after parallels were drawn between the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the death of Brandon Lee.

Even though more than a quarter of a century has passed since Alex Proyas’ Gothic comic book adaptation hit theaters, where it was ultimately followed by several disappointing sequels, trying to get a reboot off the ground has been proving nigh-on impossible since it was first announced to be in development back in 2008.

Since then, countless filmmakers and actors have flirted with the project, but the closest The Crow has come to gaining any real traction came when director Corin Hardy was working on the movie with Jason Momoa in the lead. While it remains entrenched in the bowels of development hell, test footage of the Aquaman star in character has now resurfaced online, which you can check out below.

Apparently people are frothing over some still pics of Jason Momoa’s THE CROW test footage. So here’s some of the actual footage. Hope they get the chance to revisit this one day. #TheCrow pic.twitter.com/xGcQTdhHKG — Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) November 26, 2021

Hardy admitted this summer that he hasn’t completely given up on The Crow just yet, even it’s existed in various forms for the last thirteen years, having been through multiple iterations during that time. The director of The Nun teaming up with a name of Momoa’s standing sounds good on paper, but we’ll have to wait and see if it ever amounts to anything.