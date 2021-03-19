New Texas Chainsaw Massacre Movie Has Cast Its Old Man Leatherface

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise is returning to the screen, and it’s taking a leaf out of Blumhouse’s Halloween revival in its approach. Don’t Breathe‘s Fede Alvarez is producing the relaunch of the classic horror series, with the movie set to follow on from the 1974 original and feature an aged version of the infamous serial killer that Alvarez is dubbing “Old Man Leatherface.” And following that info coming our way earlier this week, we now know who’s taking on the iconic role in the film.

Bloody Disgusting has revealed that Mark Burnham (Lowlife) has been hired by director David Blue Garcia to be the one to don the character’s human skin mask. The movie will also feature Sally Hardesty, the final girl from the first flick, with Marilyn Burns replaced in the role by Olwen Fouéré (Mandy). Nell Hudson and Elsie Fisher, meanwhile, star as two sisters from San Francisco who travel to Texas on a business trip, where they’re unlucky enough to run into Burnham’s killer, and the cast likewise includes Alice Krige (Star Trek), Sarah Yarkin (Happy Death Day 2U) and William Hope (Dark Shadows).

Much like that other masked horror villain Michael Myers, Leatherface has nearly always been played by a different actor each time he’s appeared, so Burnham is the latest in a long line of Leatherfaces. Gunnar Hansen originated the part in 1974, with Bill Johnson, R.A. Mihailoff, Robert Jacks, Andrew Bryniarski and Dan Yeager taking over for subsequent entries in the series. Sam Strike most recently played him for 2017’s Leatherface.

Alvarez also confirmed earlier this week that the new movie makes use of “old school” horror filmmaking techniques and employed practical effects and trickery wherever possible for its gruesome death scenes. As co-produced by Kim Henkel, who wrote the 1974 flick with the late Tobe Hooper, 2021’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre was shot last year and we’re now just waiting for Legendary to announce a release date for it.