‘Thanksgiving 2’ horror sequel release window

Without a doubt, Eli Roth struck cinematic gold and unfolded a variety of blood-splattered kills and violence in passion project Thanksgiving. And after speculation swirled around the possibility of the slasher spectacle receiving an anticipated sequel, it looks like those dreams have become a reality.

As confirmed earlier this week, Roth is already working on a follow-up for the blood-caked horror movie just a few short weeks after it premiered in theaters. In its theatrical run, Thanksgiving has grossed $30 million worldwide against a $15 million budget, so it’s not too difficult to understand why Sony’s TriStar Pictures would want to pull the trigger on an eyebrow-raising second entry.

As horror fanatics and the spooky community begin to speculate which stars and cast could be attached to the upcoming sequel, Roth himself that he and scriptwriter Jeff Rendell will once again be collaborating on the film. And yes, Roth even insisted that the John Carver killer will be back — and one can only hope the killer seeks some sort of revenge.

Now that we know Thanksgiving 2 is officially happening, horrorhounds are wondering when exactly the movie will be released. As of right now, the slasher follow-up is scheduled to release at some point in 2025 — and perhaps around Thanksgiving time once again.

No official release date or plot information has been revealed at the time of this writing, of course, but it will be interesting to see which direction Roth takes the story — and if the previous John Carver killer will make a return for the second outing.