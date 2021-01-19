Thanos may have been a serious threat to Marvel’s superhero team in Avengers: Endgame, but how would he fare against a man who has seen enough war to last a thousand lifetimes?

Because theoretical match-ups between pop culture characters are always fun (despite being impossible to gauge in any meaningful manner), Instagram artist ApexForm has decided to imagine what a standoff between the Infinity Gauntlet’s wielder and gaming’s angriest man would look like in live-action. For those not aware of whom we speak, he’s the star of Sony Santa Monica’s God of War series and an alarmingly effective force of nature when it comes to killing gods.

Indeed, in addition to wiping out the entire Greek pantheon with his own two hands, the Ghost of Sparta is set to take on the Norse gods in future installments, a conflict that will no doubt end in his favor. Thanos, of course, is no god (delusions of grandeur don’t count), but as anyone who’s seen Marvel’s billion-dollar franchise through to its action-packed conclusion will know, the Infinity Stones aren’t to be underestimated.

Thanos Takes On God Of War's Kratos In Awesome Avengers: Endgame Art 1 of 2

An unexpected crossover it may be, but certainly not the strangest. That honor belongs to one fan’s edit introducing The Mandalorian‘s Baby Yoda into Avengers: Endgame which, if you missed it, can be found over here and makes for a humorous watch.

As for God of War, a sequel to 2018’s soft reboot, Ragnarok, is due for release sometime this year for PlayStation 5. Sony has yet to confirm or deny the existence of a PS4 version, but we imagine it won’t be long until it’s ready to share more details, so stay tuned.