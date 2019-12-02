Baby Yoda Joins The Fight Against Thanos In Avengers: Endgame Parody Video

Though the Marvel brand dominated pop culture for the first half of 2019, these last few weeks have been all about Baby Yoda, the adorable breakout star of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian.

Even those of you who haven’t yet seen a single episode of the new Star Wars TV show are likely familiar with this cute little creature, thanks in part to the many memes and popular GIFs he’s quickly managed to spawn. Right now, the puppet is a social media sensation like no other, so it comes as little surprise to see the character incorporated into the year’s biggest blockbuster.

If you thought Avengers: Endgame was already the most ambitious crossover movie ever made, then wait until you see this new video from Stryder HD, which shows Baby Yoda arriving at the climax of the Marvel megahit to help Captain America defeat Thanos and his forces. He even has his own mini green lightsaber, and judging by his furious expression, we have to assume this little tyke will be going for the head.

All in all, it’s clear that Baby Yoda is working wonders in promoting the first live-action Star Wars series, and judging by the surprisingly underwhelming merchandise created for the character, we can assume that even Disney wasn’t anticipating he’d get this big. If “the Child” wasn’t already set to return for Season 2 of The Mandalorian, then you have to imagine he’s a shoe-in now.

In recent years, the Star Wars franchise has become a touchy subject online, meaning it’s nice to a have a moment where the internet comes together to celebrate one character’s cuteness. That being said, you best enjoy all this peace and positivity while it lasts, because you just know the fans are going to be at each other’s throats again when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.